Could Brexit put the Scotch Whisky industry over a barrel?

It’s known as the ‘Whisky Isle’.

With nine working distilleries, the small Scottish island of Islay is a big player in the global drinks industry. It is home to the peatiest of whiskies such as the smoky Lagavulin and the medicinal Laphroaig.

The Bruichladdich distillery is Islay’s biggest private employer. 80 people work there. The whisky rolling off the production line ends up in bars and shops in Europe and beyond.

Scotch whisky is big business. In 2017, exports totalled more than five billion euros. That’s more than a fifth of all of Britain’s food and drink exports taken together. And the industry also supports 40,000 jobs. But with Brexit looming, there are worries that a no-deal outcome could hit hard - affecting supply, prices and legal protections.

Allan Logan is a fourth-generation whisky worker. He’s in charge of production here.

“We are concerned about any changes in legislation that’s going to happen, that will potentially either delay or cost more money to our business. Right now, it’s more frustrating that we’re this far to the deadline and we still don’t have a decision.”

The distillery has survived family feuds, recessions, World Wars… But could Brexit break it?

Logan remains optimistic: “We are seen as a luxury brand and I think that has given us confidence that globally our products will survive. The Scotch whisky industry has a strength I think that will overcome it eventually. You know, it’s just going to take time.”

Distilleries have already had to diversify their offerings - giving tastings and tours. And while the whisky industry in general has been damning of Brexit, some hope it could bring new opportunities in the form of fresh trade deals.

“We don’t know what’s around the corner." says Allan Logan. "But we’re confident that the stocks we’re making will be available for the next generation. I’m hoping my son will come into the whisky industry and he will adopt the whisky that we’re making today.”

Whisky is known in these parts as the ‘water of life'. It’s the lifeblood of Islay’s economy. A centuries-old industry that’s determined to ride out Brexit, whatever hangover it may leave.