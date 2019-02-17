Guinea-Bissau to hold delayed elections

Guinea-Bissau is to hold legislative elections in March, four months after a vote was originally scheduled.

The West African country, which is one of the world’s poorest, has been locked in political stalemate since 2015, when President Jose Mario Vaz sacked his prime minister.

“We are going to choose whoever is the best for everyone, so he can govern us,” said one resident. “Whoever will value us. We don't want to go through again, what we’ve already been through.”

Neighbours of the former Portuguese colony and the United Nations have been pushing Guinea-Bissau’s politicians to break the deadlock. Two-thirds of the population of nearly two million people live below the poverty line.