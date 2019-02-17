Funeral in Argentina for Premiership football player Emiliano Sala

The funeral has taken place in Argentina of soccer player Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash just days after signing for Premiership side Cardiff City.

Representatives of Cardiff were among those who attended proceedings.

“He's my player, he signed for me,” said manager Neil Warnock. “I think he was going to be very instrumental in what we were looking to do and I feel that it is the only good thing you can do.”

“We just offered our help as much as possible and look, today it's about the funeral and we are gonna be here all the way since this morning to support the family,” said Chief Executive Ken Choo.

Sala was cremated in his hometown of Progreso. It has a population of just 2500 and the death has devastated a community which had celebrated him as a local hero.