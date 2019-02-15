Our trade with the UK will 'increase substantially', says Donald Trump

Donald Trump has hinted the US will sign a trade deal with the UK.

Speaking at the White House on Friday, Trump said trade between the two countries would increase "very substantially".

The UL is hunting for new trading partners around the globe as it prepares for life outside the European Union.

"The UK and the US — as probably you’ve been reading and hearing — we’re agreeing to go forward and preserve our trade agreement," he said.

“You know all the situation with respect to Brexit — with the complexity and problems — we have a very good trading relationship with the UK and that’s just been strengthened further.

“With the UK we’re continuing our trade and we’re actually going to be increasing it very substantially as time goes by."