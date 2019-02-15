Multiple people injured in Illinois shooting, suspect has been apprehended

Police in Aurora, Illinois are responding to multiple casualties after a gunman opened fire at a manufacturing plant on Friday.

The city of Aurora said in a Tweet the suspect had been apprehended 40 minutes after police responded to the "active shooter" situation.

@CityofAuroraIL

Video on local media showed numerous police cars surrounding a large commercial building in Aurora, which is 50 miles west of Chicago.

CNN, citing local officials and hospitals, said four police officers and "multiple" civilians were shot and wounded in the attack.

A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump said that he was aware of the incident.

"The President has been briefed and is monitoring the ongoing situation in Aurora, IL," Sarah Sanders said in a written statement.