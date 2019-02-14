BREAKING NEWS

Elusive black leopards captured on camera in Kenya

By Euronews  with Reuters
Black leopard is seen in Lorok, Laikipia County, Kenya
@ Copyright :
REUTERS/Social media
Rare black leopards have been seen in Central Kenya on remote camera footage belonging to San Diego Zoo Global over the past year.

Video shared by the organisation showed a male and a female specimen of the melanistic leopard.

The findings delighted researchers and wildlife enthusiasts.

"Regionally we've heard reports of black leopards living here in Kenya, but high-quality footage or imagery to support these observations has always been missing," said Nicholas Pilfold, a San Diego Zoo Global scientist.