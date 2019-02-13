'Suicide attack' kills at least 20 of Iran's Revolutionary Guards: Fars news

At least 20 members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards were killed in a suicide attack on a bus in the country's southeast, semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Wednesday.

As many as 10 others were injured in the blast, it added.

The incident took place on Chanali road between the cities of Khash and Zahedan in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, near the Pakistan border.

Known for being volatile, militant groups and drug smugglers frequently operate in the area.

The bus was carrying 40 passengers, a statement from the guard said, but it did not mention the number of casualties.

Jaish al Adl group claimed responsibility for the attack via its telegram channel.

Iran's foreign minister referenced a US-led summit on "peace and security" in the Middle East that kicked off in Warsaw on Wednesday in a tweet on the attack.

"Is it no coincidence that Iran is hit by a terror on the very day that the #WarsawCircus begins?" he wrote.

Foreign ministers and senior officials from 60 nations gathered in the Polish capital on Wednesday in an effort widely viewed as an attempt by Washington to rally world powers behind its vision against Tehran.