Winter has come at 'Game of Thrones' ice hotel

"Game of Thrones" fans can get a feel for life in Westeros at an ice hotel based on the hit series.

Some 200 kilometres beyond the Arctic Circle, artists from Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Poland, Finland and Ukraine have used 400,000 kilos of ice to assemble the hotel and assorted sculptures – including the army of the dead, dragons and dire wolves.

Visitors to the SnowVillage Lapland Hotel can get married in Great Sept of Baelor or enjoy a three-course dinner at Frozen Winterfell.

HBO will debut the final season of the series in April and aims to start production on a prequel later this year.

The Emmy-winning fantasy series has been HBO's biggest hit, with some 30 million viewers in the US alone.