BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

USA

Texas man enters abandoned home to smoke weed, finds tiger instead

NBC News Logo
By Tim Stelloh with NBC News U.S. News
Image: Tiger
@ Copyright :
BARC
Text size Aa Aa

A Texas man who entered an abandoned home to smoke marijuana on Monday found a tiger in the garage, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, initially believed he was hallucinating when he found the female tiger in a "rinky-dink" cage, police said, according to the NBC affiliate KPRC.

The garage, in a home southeast of central Houston, was secured only with a screwdriver and a nylon strap, the station reported.

BARC\'s Animal Enforcement Officers stand next to a secured tiger as they prepare to transport the tiger to a secure location.
BARC\'s Animal Enforcement Officers stand next to a secured tiger as they prepare to transport the tiger to a secure location.BARC

It wasn't immediately clear who the tiger belonged to.

Images from Houston's animal control agency showed three officers preparing to move the animal to a secure location.

An agency spokeswoman, Lara Cottingham, told the Houston Chronicle that a wildlife refuge would take the tiger on Tuesday.