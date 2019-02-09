Head on train crash near Barcelona kills one of the drivers

Two passenger trains in north-eastern Spain have rammed each other head-on during Friday evening's rush hour.

One train driver died and three other people were seriously injured in the crash near Barcelona.

The Catalan authorities said around a hundred others were also injured, mostly only slightly.

The commuter trains collided at 6.20 pm local time between two towns northwest of Barcelona, the emergency services for Catalonia said in a tweet.

Despite the force of the collision neither train was derailed.

Around a hundred other passengers were completely unurt.

The crash caused the R4 train line to close and stranded many passengers.

An investigation is now underway into what caused one of the trains to be travelling on the wrong track.