Venezuela crisis: Trucks carrying humanitarian aid stuck at Colombian border town

The first trucks of humanitarian aid have arrived at Venezuela's border with Colombia - but they are not allowed to enter the country.

Several truckloads of food and medical supplies are now being stored at a warehouse at the border.

The government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to block their entry saying Venezuelans are ‘not beggars’.

Meanwhile the EU-backed International Contact Group, called for a peaceful and political solution to the growing crisis, at a meeting in Uruguay.

"The group aims to forge a common international approach to support a peaceful, political, democratic and Venezuelan-owned resolution to the crisis, excluding the use of force through free, transparent and credible presidential elections in accordance with the Venezuelan constitution," Federica Mogherini, European Union Foreign Policy Chief said.

Millions of Venezuelans have left the country since 2015, and around 800,000 have ended up in Colombia.