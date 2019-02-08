Live: Sala's body found, France-Italy row, Venezuela crisis

Good morning, Europe. Today we're watching:

France-Italy row: France's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had recalled its ambassador to Italy for consultations after a series of "provocations" from Rome.

"For several months France has been the subject of repeated accusations, unfounded attacks and outrageous declarations that everyone knows and can have in mind," the French ministry said in a statement.

Body of footballer Emiliano Sala formally identified: The body of Argentinian professional football player Emiliano Sala has been formally identified after it was brought to q port in Portland on Thursday, UK police said in a statement.

EU-backed crisis group calls for new elections in Venezuela: European and Latin American leaders called for dialogue and elections to solve a deepening crisis in Venezuela on Thursday, warning against rash intervention in the country even as trucks bringing humanitarian aid lined up near the border.

