Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen's testimony delayed

Testimony from Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer, has been postponed to later this month, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said Wednesday.

The testimony was supposed to take place on Friday, but Schiff said "in the interests of the investigation" it will now take place on Feb.28, days before Cohen is scheduled to report to federal prison.

Trump announced Tuesday night during his State of The Union that he will be meeting for a second time with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un on Feb. 27 and 28.

