Poland's first openly gay politician has launched a new pro-EU party.

Robert Biedron's progressive Wiosna or Spring party aims to challenge the centre-right status quo that has permeated the Polish political scene for the past 14 years.

Biedron's policies include increasing social spending and relaxing Poland's strict abortion regulations.

With the party now launched, Biedron is hopeful that it will gain a significant number of seats in May's European Parliament elections.