EU commissioner for security warns tech companies to remain vigilant when it comes to fake news

With the EU elections set to take place in just under four months, the EU warned against the spread of fake news.

Julian King, commissioner for security of the union, addressed companies such as Google, Twitter and Facebook, urging them to remain vigilant in the months leading up to elections.

"While we recognize and welcome the progress that's been made, reporting ... is still a bit patchy, opaque and self-selecting," King said in a speech at the European Commission.

This year's EU elections are set to start on May 23.