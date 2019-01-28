Paternity pay, youth call for climate action, Venezuela crisis | Raw Politics

On this episode of Raw Politics:

Young people call for climate action

Youth across the world are calling on leaders to act on climate change. At least 70,000 people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday, calling on the EU to up its efforts to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, The Cube talks to Alexandria, a 13-year-old teenager who has been demonstrating outside the UN Headquarters every Friday as she prepares to launch a nationwide protest in the US.

Latest in Venezuela

The US, Germany and France have backed Juan Guaidó, the head of the opposition National Assembly who has announced himself as interim president of Venezuela.

This came as waves of anti-government protests took to the streets, with Nicolás Maduro refusing to bow to calls for a fresh election.

Paternity Leave in the EU

The EU is set to officially recognise paternity leave in a move promoting gender equality and aimed at encouraging both partners to take time off to raise their children.

The second parent will have the right to take 10 days paid leave as part of the new directive.