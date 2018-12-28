Euronews' favourite pictures of the year: How many of them can you identify?

A good picture, as the idiom suggests, is often worth a thousand words.

That is especially evident in this selection of the best news photographs to have graced our screens this year.

How many of them can you identify before reading the description beneath?

REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Demonstrators wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French protest that began over higher fuel taxes, walk amid tear gas during clashes with French riot police at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, on December 1, 2018.

REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer waves next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after being elected as the party leader during the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party congress in Hamburg, Germany, on December 7, 2018.

REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Andrea Nicole Arita, 10, from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, crawls through a hole under a border wall to cross illegally from Mexico to the US in Tijuana, Mexico, on December 4, 2018.

REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Italy's interior minister Matteo Salvini arrives to take part in the demolition of a villa built illegally by an alleged Mafia family in Rome, Italy. Picture taken: November 26, 2018.

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Maria Meza (C), a 40-year-old migrant woman from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (L) and Cheili Mejia Meza (R) in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico, in Tijuana, Mexico. Date: November 25, 2018.

REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Steam rises from Fuego volcano (Volcano of Fire) as seen from San Juan Alotenango, outside of Guatemala City, Guatemala. Date: November 19, 2018.

REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A group of US firefighters monitor a blaze while battling to save homes at the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. Date: November 8, 2018.

REUTERS/Juan Medina

A migrant, part of a group intercepted off the coast in the Mediterranean Sea, stands in a queue after arriving on a rescue boat at the port of Motril, southern Spain, October 2, 2018.

REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Firefighters and rescue workers stand at the site of the collapsed Morandi Bridge in the port city of Genoa, Italy on August 15, 2018.

REUTERS/Juan Medina

Chuol, 17, from Sudan, takes a shower on board Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat in the central Mediterranean Sea, on August 3, 2018.

Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron reacts during the World Cup final in Moscow, Russia. France won by four goals to two.

REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final match — between Russia and Croatia — at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, in Saint Petersburg, Russia, July 7, 2018.

Flickr

Space X Falcon Heavy jumbo rocket as it blasts off on February 6, 2018.

REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein — facing charges of sexual assault — arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York, US, May 25, 2018.

Neil Hall/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle after their wedding on Saturday, May 19, 2018.

REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018.

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freestyle skier Dimitri Isler, from Switzerland, trains during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.