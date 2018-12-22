‘C’est ça l’amour’ takes top prize at Les Arcs Film Festival

Claire Burger has been awarded the best film prize for C’est ça l’amour (That’s Love) at the Les Arcs Film Festival.

She received the accolade at last night’s closing ceremony where more than 500 industry professionals were in attendance.

The film tells the story of a man without much ambition. However, he does have ambition for love but finds himself back at square one after his wife leaves home, and he is left to raise his two daughters.

Frédéric Boyer, artistic director of the festival, spoke to Euronews about why the film was chosen.

“It is very moving and members of the jury were really crying because it is a simple film but very delicate.

"It’s a very deep film, connecting human beings so I really love the film. I discovered the film at the Venice film festival,” he said.

The film will now get funding, advertising, promotion and also subtitles paid for as a result of winning, Boyer added. Other films discovered at the festival have gone on to be successful.

Talking about the overall success of the event, Boyer said he is happy with how it went and said they don’t plan to make it too big in the future.

“We don’t want to be super-boutique but we want in terms of professionals and guests to keep a bit European, of course, there are a lot of French people because we are in France.

"We like to have different languages, from the Swedish to the Croatian, to the Greek. I think it’s quite important to have different roots in the mountains,” he added.

The Les Arcs Film Festival marked its tenth anniversary this year. It saw more than 120 films screened in several locations within the resort over the last week, combined with industry presentations, networking events, and entertainment.