Vote for the best Raw Moment in politics of 2018 | #RawPolitics

At the end of each episode of Raw Politics — our daily politics show that launched in September — we bring you a Raw Moment that caught our attention.

Now, to round off the year, we want your say on which one is best.

From Donald Trump to Donald Tusk, here's our roundup of shortlisted moments.

Check out the videos and vote for your favourite below. The winner will be unveiled on 18 December during Raw Politics, which airs at 18:00 CET.

Tusk scooting through Paris

—15 October

On the Sunday before one of this year's crunch summits, you might have expected to find European Council President Donald Tusk in his office under a pile of paperwork. Think again.

Erdoğan at the airport

—30 October

While opening a brand new airport in Istanbul, a ride on an airport buggy proved too much to resist for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Good Fryday: Gerry Adams

—6 November

He was once branded a terrorist but now it seems Gerry Adams spends his time compiling cookbooks and talking to buses in his garden.

Awkward Handshake

—24 September

Have you ever seen two people shaking hands and wanted to get in on the fun? Well, it seems you're not the only one, as seen here with Jean-Claude Juncker.

Bill Gates' stinky jar

—7 November

Bill Gates, the second-richest man in the world, brought a surprising prop along to a high-profile conference speech. Avoid watching this one if you're eating your dinner.

Testy Trump

—8 November

It's no secret that US President Donald Trump is no fan of the media. However, one encounter with the White House press pack proved particularly confronting.

Shy Moment

—6 December

Ever felt like you want the ground to swallow you up? Well, you're not alone, as one boy's encounter with the Queen proved too much to handle.