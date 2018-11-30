France's 'gilets jaunes' protests spread to Belgium

The ‘gilet jaune’ (‘yellow vest’) wave from France reached the centre of Brussels on Friday.

Protesters in the Belgian capital, inspired by the French anti-tax movement, disrupted traffic and threw rocks at the office building of Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Local media estimated that 300 to 400 protesters were marching in Brussels on Friday morning.

Brussels police fired tear gas and water cannons at the crowds. The protesters blocked the Rue de la Loi, where EU institutions are based, as well as the surrounding area of Trône. Two police vans were set ablaze. The 'gilets jaunes' also detonated bangers outside the European Commission.

The spontaneous demonstration, organised on social media, was not authorised. Among the tensions, Belgian police also arrested a French journalist.

Called 'gilets jaunes' because of their fluorescent security jacket (mandatory in cars in France and in Belgium), the movement started in France on November 17 and is showing no sign of calming down.