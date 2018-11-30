Did you know? Fun facts about Formula One

Text size Aa Aa

With the Formula One 2018 season having come to an end at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last weekend, here are some fun facts about the motorsport according to F1’s official body. 1. What is the lifespan of an F1 car engine? A Formula 1 car’s engine can only last, on average, about seven races. Passenger car engines usually last around ten years.

2. Can F1 cars really drive upside down? Due to their aerodynamics F1 cars can technically drive upside down, at high speeds, for up to two seconds. 3. What does the name F1 stand for? The name F1 was created to describe the “perfect formula” for first class racing.