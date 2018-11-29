Trump says pardon for Paul Manafort is 'not off the table'

Text size Aa Aa

President Donald Trump left open the possibility of pardoning his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in an interview with The New York Post on Wednesday, telling the publication that the option is "not off the table." "It was never discussed, but I wouldn't take it off the table," Trump told The Post. "Why would I take it off the table?"

On Monday, prosecutors on special counsel Robert Mueller's team accused Manafort of lying to them after having struck a plea deal. A day later, The New York Times reported that a Manafort attorney briefed Trump's lawyers on conversations and details of Manafort's cooperation with Mueller, an unusual arrangement legal experts speculated was to aid Manafort's hopes of a presidential pardon. Asked about that story, Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, made an accusation to NBC News in a text message that Mueller, who served as FBI director for 12 years, was treating "Manafort like he's a terrorist, incarcerating him before trial, solitary incarceration and repeated questioning." Trump, in his interview with The Post, blasted Mueller and claimed that Manafort, former longtime adviser Roger Stone and right-wing conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi were all asked to lie by the special counsel. "If you told the truth, you go to jail," Trump said, adding that he does not know Corsi.