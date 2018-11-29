'They do to us what we do to them': Theresa May grilled by an MP about Brexit reciprocity

British Prime Minister Theresa May was grilled on Thursday over her insistence that freedom of movement for UK citizens in the European Union would not cease, should the UK end freedom of movement for EU citizens travelling to Britain.

Peter Wishart, a Scottish politician, faced May at a Commons Liaison Committee on Thursday, where she was answering questions on the UK's draft Brexit agreement.

Wishart repeatedly asked May about an introduction of a new system that would end freedom of movement for EU citizens entering the UK, and whether this would effect British citizens travelling to the EU.

"They do to us what we do to them. Is that correct?" he asked.

May confirmed the UK would be "ending freedom of movement," but denied that this would apply vice versa to British people in the EU.

"It will be applied from the European Union to us," Wishart insisted, adding that he believed the prime minister's "obsession with immigration" would deprive young Britons from furthering their lives across the continent.

Click on the player above to see an extended version of the exchange. The full Commons Liaison Committee hearing can be watched on the British Parliament's website.