France

Should the EU take France's seat on the UN Security Council?

Should France surrender its place on the UN Security Council?
The UN Security Council is the most powerful decision-making body in international politics.

Five countries - the US, Russia, China, France and the UK - have permanent seats and with that right comes a veto.

However, German finance minister Olaf Scholz thinks the EU should have a place around the table. And he's eyeing up France's seat.

The French, however, are not so keen.