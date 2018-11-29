Raw Politics: Scientific ethics, Ukraine-Russia, COP 24

The international scientific community expressed outrage after a Chinese scientist said he had successfully found a method to edit human genes.

Professor He Jiankui announced earlier this week that he had edited the DNA of embryos of twin girls.

Scientists questioned the professor's ethics after his use of the gene-editing technology, called CRISPR-Cas 9, which he claims could prevent the contraction of HIV infection.

Ukraine-Russia tensions

Ukrainian President Poroshenko has stepped up his rhetoric against Russian President Vladimir Putin amid tumultuous tensions between the two countries.

Following the Russian seizure of three Ukranian vessels in the Sea of Azov, Poroshenko has called on NATO to send ships to "assist Ukraine and provide security".

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has called off his planned meeting with Putin at the G20 summit amid the escalating situation.

Swedish women call for less flying to save the environment

As world leaders prepare to attend the COP 24 environmental conference next week, a campaign spearheaded by two Swedish women is calling on people not to fly for a year in a bid to combat climate change.

Maja Rosen and Lotta Hammar are calling for all those making a 'new year pledge' to consider halting air travel to cut carbon footprints.

Other topics discussed in this episode include UK Prime Minister Theresa May's bid to sell the Brexit draft deal with guests including The Telegraph's James Crisp and Greek MEP Eva Kaili.