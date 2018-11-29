Former Norwegian minister charged with sexual abuse of asylum seekers

Norway's former fisheries minister was charged on Wednesday morning with sexually abusing asylum seekers.

Svein Ludvigsen, 72, is specifically facing one charge of abusing his position of governor in 2011 over the abuse of one person, and two further charges for exploiting two people in a vulnerable situation for sexual purposes, prosecutors say.

One of the victims has a learning difficulty.

The acts reportedly took place in hotel rooms, at Ludvigsen's home and in his office over a period of several years.

Ludvigsen denies the charges against him.