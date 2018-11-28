Raw Politics: Ukraine-Russia, racism in EU and Chinese president in Europe

Ukraine-Russia relations have significantly worsened in recent days, following the Russian seizure of three vessels off the Crimean coast.

Since then, martial law has been instated for a period of 30 days while Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine for the Black Sea stand-off.

Racism in Europe

Almost a third of black people in the EU have suffered from racial harassment in the past five years with 5% responding that they have been physically attacked, a new report by the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights has shown.

The survey described racism in Europe as "commonplace."

Chinese president in Spain

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Spain for a three-day visit with hopes of pushing forward with European investment opportunities. Following his Spanish trip, Jinping will arrive in Portugal.

Other topics discussed in this episode include the upcoming May-Corbyn Brexit debate with guests including Scottish MEP Ian Hudghton and journalist Brian Maguire.