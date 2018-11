Meet Knickers, thought to be Australia's largest cow.

Standing at 194 cm (6.4 feet) tall, the Holstein Friesian is too big to fit through the abattoir.

The 1.4-tonne bovine will therefore live out his days grazing away on his ranch in Western Australia.

An Italian cow called Bellino holds the Guinness World Record for tallest living steer measuring 2.027 metres (6.7 feet).