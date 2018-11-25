Confusion over US-Mexico "refugee deal"

This is despite media reports saying the new government had agreed to a "Remain in Mexico" policy during US background checks as a "short term solution".

The report quoted incoming Interior Minister Olga Sánchez Cordero, whose office then denied Mexico had agreed refuees could stay on Mexican soil awaiitng processing by US authorities, while not retracting her original statement.

Trump took to Twitter to announce no-one at the southern border would be allowed into America without their claim being approved in court first. "All will stay in Mexico", his tweets assured, and if needed, he was ready to close the border.

More than 4,000 migrants are already in Tijuana on the Mexican side of the border, with more on the way in caravans. Many are seeking US asylum, but press reports say US customs at some crossing points are only handling fewer than 50 applications a day.