Running for their lives: Thailand's racing bridal couples

Thailand's annual "Running of the Brides" race attracted 300 couples to Bangkok city on Saturday (November 24) to take on a gruelling three-kilometre course.

The couples compete for a grand prize of a fully-sponsored lavish wedding and honeymoon trips to the Maldives and Sapporo, Japan, worth 2 million baht ($60,400 approx.).

Brides-to-be, dolled up in their wedding gowns, cover most of the race as they run the first 2 kilometres up and down a highway, before meeting up with their grooms for a piggy-back ride.

Hand-in-hand, the first couple, Saisroy Songprasert, and her groom-to-be, Wasan Thatnamol, reached the finish line in 27.43 minutes, saying they were 'running for their lives'.

As for other couples, maybe better luck next year.