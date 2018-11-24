Masterly Japanese judoka dominate again on Day 2 of Osaka Grand Slam

Text size Aa Aa

On Day 2 of the Osaka Grand Slam in Japan, the home nation’s Champions put on a real show. Starting with an explosive osoto gari, three-time World Champion and double Olympic bronze medallist Masashi Ebinuma was on fire, throwing whichever way he wanted. Not to be outdone, 2016 Rio Olympic Champion Shohei Ono also threw in every direction. Forward techniques, sacrifice throws, and his own textbook osoto gari to match Ebinuma. And it wouldn’t be Ono if there wasn’t his trademark uchi mata. Ebinuma and Ono, triple World Champion and Olympic Champion.

Fantastic final: Longtime teammates and rivals Masashi Ebinuma and Shohei Ono of Japan battled it out in a thrilling -73kg final, with the Osaka gold medal eventually going to Ono After a fantastic final, it was Ono who came out on top. Managing to counter his compatriot, he cleverly rode Ebinuma’s attack, turning him onto his back to take the -73kg gold medal, and become our Man of the Day. "As a Judoka I practise at Tenri University, so the Grand Slam in Osaka is on our home ground. To be able to win this new title, here in Osaka, I am just very very happy," Shohei Ono said in an interview. Canada's Klimkait our Woman of the Day Our Woman of the Day was Canada's Jessica Klimkait, who produced the performance of her career to take her first ever Grand Slam title today, with an accomplished display of judo. A dropping sode attack started Klimkait's day, and she continued in this fashion all the way to the final, dropping under each opponent, and dominating all of her fights. The Canadian was on top form at a crucial time in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualification period with the season-ending World Judo Masters two weeks away. Performance of her career: Canada's Jessica Klimkait produced the performance of her career to take her first ever Grand Slam title after she defeated home favourite Momo Tamaoki of Japan in the -57kg final In the -57kg final, Klimkait defeated the home favourite Momo Tamaoki with another swift dropping technique. The Canadian became the first non-Japanese judoka to claim gold so far in this tournament after two days of competition in Osaka. Needless to say, Klimkait was absolutely overwhelmed at her achievement, with tears of joy as the magnitude of her personal achievement in Japan began to dawn on her.