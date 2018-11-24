British film director Nicholas Roeg dies at 90

British film director Nicolas Roeg has died at the age of 90.

His most famous film "Don't Look Now" in 1973 starred Julie Christie and Donald Sutherland as parents grieving for their recently dead daughter. Then on holiday in Venice, in moments of cinematic horror, they see her apparition.

The film later became more famous when reports surfaced that the actors had had sex on screen.

In 1970 he directed British rock star Mick Jagger in "Performance" a kind of psychedelic gangster film.

And he then directed equally famous British rock star David Bowie in "The Man Who Fell To Earth" in 1976.