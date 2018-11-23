Watch: Snoop Dogg thanks himself after receiving Hollywood star

As Snoop Dogg received his long-awaited star on Hollywood Boulevard, he thanked someone very special for his success — himself.

"I want to thank me," said the rapper, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.

The 47-year-old rapper-turned-entrepreneur received the 2,651st star on the Walk of Fame, located in Los Angeles, California.

"I want to thank me for believing in me,” Snoop Dogg said.

“I want to thank me for doing all this hard work. I want to thank me for having no days off. I want to thank me for never quitting. I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive. I want to thank me for trying to do more right and wrong. I want to thank me for just being me at all times."

Snoop Dogg's music career began in 1992 when he was discovered by Dr Dre and featured on his solo debut, "Deep Cover". He has since sold more than 23 million albums in the US and 35 million albums worldwide.