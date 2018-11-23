The hospital for broken statues in Buenos Aires

A 'hospital' for damaged statues in Buenos Aires, Argentina certainly has its work cut out. Around 20 bronze, marble or stone statues arrive at the restorers' yard every month

At the workshop, about 15 restorers work carefully to repair stone and marble, cleaning graffiti and moulding missing appendages for the sculptures.

The city government spends more than 28 million Argentine pesos (about $767,000) a month cleaning monuments, and removing graffiti, banners, posters and stickers from sculptures.