Japan dominate Day 1 of Osaka Grand Slam with four golds out of four

Hosts Japan were unstoppable at the Osaka Grand Slam as they claimed gold in all four weight categories on the first day of a thrilling tournament that sees judo return to its traditional home. Woman of the Day Japan's dominant performance was led by their teenage World Champion, and our Woman of the Day, the incredible Uta Abe, who won her third Grand Slam title to remain undefeated since 2016. Abe was on her usual explosive form - throwing big with what has become her trademark technique - sode tsurikomi goshi, a difficult throw using only the sleeve grips to lift your opponent up and over.

Her semi-final was a rematch of the World Final earlier this year, and the 18-year-old came out on top again in less than 10 seconds. No mean feat considering her opponent was former World Champion Ai Shishime. The one to beat: World Champion Uta Abe of Japan won gold in Osaka after the amazing teenager defeated her teammate and Asian Games winner Natsumi Tsunoda in the -52kg final After defeating her teammate and Asian Games winner Natsumi Tsunoda in the -52kg final, Uta Abe has really sent a message out; that this is her category - and she is the one to beat. "Actually I’ve lost against Tsunoda three times in the past, and this time I felt like I really needed to win against her in order to make the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. And so with this strong feeling and ambition I was just thinking and practising about how to win against Tsunoda," Uta Abe said in an interview Man of the Day It was a dominant display from World Number 1 Ryuju Nagayama of Japan, who was our Man of the Day. Nagayama is another big thrower and he stormed his way through the competition with his dynamic style of judo.