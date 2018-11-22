'We never considered the EU as an adversary' - Russian envoy

Euronews is posing questions to the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the European Union. Vladimir Chizhov is answering in Brussels.

Euronews: One more step has been taken towards the creation of the so-called European army. How does the Russian leadership assess the perspective of such a defense alliance in the EU.

Chizhov: I believe that this is a reflection of a general trend - the aspirations of the EU countries for more autonomy. The previous blind hope that the American older brother will protect against all possible disasters - this conviction probably does not exist any more. As for us, we never considered the European Union and do not consider it as our adversary.

Euronews: But Macron said China, Russia and the United States are countries from which EU may have to defend itself.

Chizhov: Today, Russia is not a threat to anyone in this world. Moreover, we are ready to interact with EU military structures. Unfortunately, under the far-fetched pretext after 2014, the European Union actually froze work in this direction.

Euronews: The European Union noticed a growing tension in the the Sea of Azov and expressed concern that Russian activity in the area was hampering the ships under the EU flag.

Chizhov: Azov sea in not part of the world ocean, it's internal waters of two countries - Russia and Ukraine. There is no militarization of the Azov Sea from Russia, there will not be and cannot be. Yes, the presence of the coast guard there is strengthened after the construction of the Kerch Bridge was completed, which is quite natural.