EU and Britain agree on draft deal on post-Brexit ties

European Commission and British negotiators have agreed on a draft deal on future EU-UK post-Brexit ties, European Council President Donald Tusk confirmed on Twitter.

The draft declaration will be passed on to national envoys on Thursday. On Sunday, they will vote on whether or not they approve it.

The text was discussed on Wednesday by British Prime Minister Theresa May and the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Here are some key points from the 26-page document:

Northern Ireland backstop

:: “The parties recall their determination to replace the backstop solution on Northern Ireland by a subsequent agreement that establishes alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing.”

:: "Such facilitative arrangements and technologies will also be considered in developing any alternative arrangements for ensuring the absence of a hard border on the island of Ireland on a permanent footing."

Economic partnership

:: "The parties agree to develop an ambitious, wide-ranging and balanced economic partnership. This partnership will be comprehensive, encompassing a free trade area as well as wider sectoral cooperation where it is in the mutual interest of both parties..."

Goods

:: "The parties envisage having a trading relationship on goods that is as close as possible, with a view to facilitating the ease of legitimate trade."

Free movement of people

:: "Noting that the UK has decided thatthe principle of free movement of persons between the Union and the UK will no longer apply, the Parties should establish mobility arrangements..."

:: The Parties agree to consider conditions for entry and stay for purposes such as research, study, training and youth exchanges.