Poland backtracks on supreme court reforms

Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) proposed a legislative amendment on Wednesday backtracking on Supreme Court reforms at the center of its conflict with the European Union over democratic standards.

A justification of the draft amendment to the Supreme Court was published on the Polish parliament's website.

"The amendment constitutes an execution of the European Court of Justice injunction," it said.

In October the European Court of Justice said in an injunction that Poland had to suspend an overhaul of the Supreme Court, which effectively allowed the PiS to hand-pick top judges.

(with Reuters)