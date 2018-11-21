Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Jeremy Hunt pleas for the release of the jailed Brit in Iran

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has met the four-year-old daughter of jailed charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in Iran, where he has made a personal appeal for the immediate release of the Iranian-British dual-national.

Hunt's visit comes amid tensions between the two countries over dual nationals detained the Middle Eastern country and the war in Yemen.

“More than anything, we must see those innocent British-Iranian dual nationals imprisoned in Iran returned to their families in Britain," Hunt said before a meeting with Iranian foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif.

“I have just heard too many heartbreaking stories from families who have been forced to endure a terrible separation.”

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 39, has been separated from her daughter, Gabriella, 4, since she was jailed in April 2016.

The charity worker was boarding a flight back to the UK from Iran after a family visit when she was arrested. She was accused of spying and was found guilty, receiving a five-year sentence.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe denies the allegations, insisting she was in Iran to introduce her daughter to her family.

After spending time with Gabriella, Hunt tweeted that "no child should have to go this long without their mother."

Nazanin's family, meanwhile, praised Hunt for continuing to push for Zaghari-Ratcliffe's release from prison after two and half years.

Euronews contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Iran for comment.