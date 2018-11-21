Gunmen kidnap Italian aid worker during attack in Kenya

Gunmen have kidnapped an Italian volunteer in the coastal region of Kilifi in Kenya, according to police.

The National Police Service said on Twitter the volunteer is aged 23 and had been working for Africa Milele Onlus, an NGO operating in the area.

Euronews spoke to Lilian Sora, the president of Africa Milele Onlus.

She said: "The kidnapping of the 23-year-old Italian volunteer took place in a part of Kenya where there are no shopping malls, at most a little shop where beans are sold and where, above all, nothing like this ever happens.

"The people who live in the village told us that four to five armed individuals arrived and threw a firecracker, had the sand lifted and fired several times.

"Then they went, without hesitation, to the house where our volunteer was, probably because they knew there was an Italian girl there, even if I can't explain the reason for what happened. At that moment she was alone, because others had left and others will arrive in the next few days," she said.

Police said on Twitter that the attackers "fired indiscriminately at residents" with AK 47 rifles.

The National Police Service in Kenya tweeted an update

Five people, all under the age of 25, were also wounded in the attack.

They were taken to hospital.

Police said they are pursuing the attackers but don't yet know their motivation.

"We assure the public that we are sparing no effort in tracking down the criminals," police said.