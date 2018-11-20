One dead and others injured after train derails near Barcelona

One person has died and dozens of others have been injured after a passenger train derailed near Barcelona, authorities in Catalonia have confirmed.

The main commuter and regional rail system Rodalies de Catalunya tweeted to confirm the incident.

Rodalies Catalunya advised passengers to seek alternative transport

It advised passengers to take alternative transport.

Rodalies Catalunya said a landslide caused the derailment at 0615 this morning.

It happened on line R4 beween Vacarisses and Vacarisses Torreblanca.

Emergency services said around 150 passengers were on the train.

Proteccio civil tweeted that 150 people were on the passenger train

More to follow.