BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Spain

BREAKING NEWS

One dead and others injured after train derails near Barcelona

 Comments
Now Reading :

One dead and others injured after train derails near Barcelona

At last one person has died after a train derailed near Bacrelone on Nov 20
@ Copyright :
Bombers
Text size Aa Aa

One person has died and dozens of others have been injured after a passenger train derailed near Barcelona, authorities in Catalonia have confirmed.

The main commuter and regional rail system Rodalies de Catalunya tweeted to confirm the incident.

Rodalies Catalunya advised passengers to seek alternative transport

It advised passengers to take alternative transport.

Rodalies Catalunya said a landslide caused the derailment at 0615 this morning.

It happened on line R4 beween Vacarisses and Vacarisses Torreblanca.

Emergency services said around 150 passengers were on the train.

Proteccio civil tweeted that 150 people were on the passenger train

More to follow.