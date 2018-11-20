Italian police bust puppy trafficking ring

Italian police have raided a suspected puppy trafficking ring that has been transporting the dogs from eastern Europe to Italy for sale.

A video released by police shows the grim circumstances the puppies have faced, housed in filthy kennels and cardboard boxes. The dogs are said to be sold for €750 to €850, according to the Associated Press.

The investigation began last December when a truck containing 65 puppies was stopped. Eight suspects — six Italians, one Polish man and another man from Slovakia — have been asked to remain in the country during the investigation.

The puppies in the raid have been given to families for adoption.

Lucy's law

Pet shops in the UK have been banned from selling puppies and kittens to stop puppy farming under new legislation inspired by the story of a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who was mistreated.

Instead, pet owners will now have to go to a breeder or rescue centre to buy or adopt cats and dogs under six months old.