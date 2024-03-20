Thousands gather to pay tribute to mudered priest Don Peppe Diana

By Euronews

Crowds remembering the late clergyman demanded a future without the Camorra.

Thousands in Naples have taken to the streets to pay tribute to the late priest Don Peppe Diana, who was killed in his church exactly 20 years ago.

Assassins working for the Camorra, one of Italy's most established organised crime groups, notoriously murdered Diana on 19 March 1994 in the sacristy of his church in Casal di Principe, near Naples, where he was preparing for mass.

