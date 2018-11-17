A submarine which went missing last year with 44 people onboard has been located, the Argentine Navy announced Saturday.
Submarine which disappeared with 44 crew is found one year later
The ARA San Juan was found about 800 meters below the Atlantic ocean’s surface off the Valdes Peninsulain Argentine Patagonia, the navy confirmed.
It was traced by an American maritime company contracted by Buenos Aires following a failed international search operation involving over a dozen countries and 4,000 personnel.
The discovery comes days after families of missing crew members held commemorative services in Argentina, one year after the 35-year-old vessel disappeared.
The military craft still had a seven-day supply of air left when it released coordinates of its last position 430 km off Argentina’s Patagonian coast on November 15, 2017. Crew members reported it had recovered from a mechanical failure after seawater entered its snorkel – which fed air into the sub from above the ocean's surface – and they were ordered back to base at Mar del Plata.
It’s subsequent disappearance raised questions about investment in Argentina’s military, which has one of the smallest defence budgets in Latin America relative to its economy.