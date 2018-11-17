Dynamic display of judo on first day of The Hague Judo Grand Prix 2018

Text size Aa Aa

A dynamic first day at The Hague Judo Grand Prix 2018 thrilled the crowd as they witnessed some spectacular judo and universality, with five different nations collecting gold medals as the latest IJF tournament kicked off in The Netherlands. Man of the Day Our Man of the Day was Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia. A dynamic display of ippon judo saw him impressively cruise through to the -66Kg final, with a stunning foot sweep against Moldovan Denis Vieru the highlight of the contest. Awaiting Margvelashvili in the final was Israel’s world number 5 Baruch Shmailov, a first meeting for the closely ranked fighters. Dynamic display of judo: Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia defeated Israel’s world number five Baruch Shmailov in the final of the -66kg category to secure his third World Judo Tour gold medal of 2018 After a tight encounter, it was Margvelashvili, who skilfully countered to prevail, securing his third World Judo Tour gold medal of 2018.

"It was my first fight against Shmailov; he is very strong and I am very happy to have managed to beat him. Next I really want to win the Osaka Grand Slam, because it is my dream. And because it is very hard to win, because when you fight in Japan, you know there will be four samurais waiting to defeat you," said Vazha Margvelashvili in an interview. Woman of the Day Terumi Otsuji of Japan was our Woman of the Day. The -57kg athlete was world ranked 163 before the day's competition but showed that ranking is only a number and that anything is possible, topping the podium on her first ever World Judo Tour outing. In the final, she faced off against Lu Tongjuan of China. A strong koshi guruma attack led immediately into a hold down from which Lu could not escape. Topping the podium on her first ever World Judo Tour outing: Terumi Otsuji of Japan defeated Lu Tongjuan of China in the final of the -57kg category to take the gold medal despite her lowly ranking before the competition A combination of excellent control of her opponent's head and great tenacity gave Otsuji the victory and the top step of the podium. After a dominant display of positive judo throughout the day, Otsuji was visibly emotional when collecting her gold medal.