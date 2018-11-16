In this edition of State of the Union we look at the Brexit deal which hangs in the balance and Merkel's legacy in Europe.
"Through the lens of my camera, I learned so much from Michelle Obama. Her dedication to education and providing opportunities for those who need it most truly inspired me."Amanda Lucidon Former official White House photographer
"The Houthi threat has not been given due attention in Western capitals. They are not proscribed as a terrorist group by the US State Department, NATO or the EU. This means it is perfectly legal to support or even fundraise for them."Nathalie Goulet French Senator
"Although the EU cannot avert a ‘no deal’ Brexit if the UK chooses to pursue it, the EU can be ready to assist in avoiding it by leaving the door open for cooler heads, and warmer hearts, in the UK to prevail."Alyn Smith MEP for Scotland
"When nationally-funded institutions like the NHS are preparing for 'all situations', we should take this as a sign that things may get significantly worse."Robbie Toan Operations Director at Assured Pharmacy
"The UK government maintains that it is fully committed to the Good Friday Agreement whilst simultaneously contesting the treaty through the courts. It reassures both the Irish government and EU that it will uphold its commitments whilst fighting to break them."Emma DeSouza Immigration and citizens' rights campaigner
"Rising global uncertainty and a widening U.S. yield differential with other economies provide support, but an elevated valuation may constrain further gains"Richard Turnill global chief investment strategist with BlackRock, wrote in a research note.
State of the Union: Brexit chaos and Merkel's message