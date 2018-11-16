Mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc pleads not guilty

The man suspected of mailing 16 pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump in October pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Florida resident Cesar Sayoc, 56, faces life in prison after a federal grand jury in New York indicted him on 30 charges for mailing bombs to billionaire George Soros, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA director John Brennan, actor Robert De Niro, and former National Intelligence Director James Clapper.

Federal officials said Sayoc sent 16 bombs across the country, with targets including former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden, but the scope of the grand jury was limited to those received in New York.