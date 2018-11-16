Homeless man and couple made up GoFundMe story, complaint says

A New Jersey couple accused of scamming a homeless good Samaritan out of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an online fundraiser that went viral a year ago had initially conspired with him to concoct a "fictitious story," prosecutors allege.

A complaint obtained by NBC Philadelphia says couple Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure made up a GoFundMe campaign in honor of Johnny Bobbitt Jr. so that all three could raise money by deceiving donors. They kept up the ruse by preventing donors from acquiring information that would affect their judgment about the campaign and "by failing to correct their story," the complaint added.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Kate McClure, right, and McClure\'s boyfriend Mark D\'Amico, center, at a Citgo gas station in Philadelphia on Nov. 17, 2017. Elizabeth Robertson

The three are expected to face charges that include conspiracy and theft by deception, a source familiar with the case told NBC Philadelphia, adding that D'Amico and McClure surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.