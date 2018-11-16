Driverless cars will lead to more sex on the road, study says

By Alyssa Newcomb with NBC News Tech and Science News • last updated: 16/11/2018 Text size Aa Aa

Driverless cars will have a transformative impact on the future, shaking up certain industries and changing the way people live and work. They're also going to change the way people have sex, according to a new study.

With the relative privacy of a car, and no need to pay attention to the road, sex on the go will likely be common with the widespread adoption of self-driving vehicles, according to a new paper published in the journal Annals of Tourism Research. The study reviewed papers on self-driving cars and cities to identify future trends around how self-driving cars will reshape the tourism industry. "This is something that seems to have stimulated interest," said Scott Cohen, deputy director of research of the School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Surrey, who led the study.