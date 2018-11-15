Helipads and airport lounges: The perks cities offered for Amazon's HQ2

Helipads, services for pets, public transportation perks and even naming rights were among the many fringe benefits that U.S. cities offered up to Amazon in pursuit of its new headquarters.

Amazon announced on Wednesday that New York City and an area of Northern Virginia just outside Washington would split "HQ2," ending a more than two-year process in which the company received 238 proposals from cities across North America.

The winning proposals contained plenty of sweeteners, including plans in each for the construction of private helipads. The winning bid from the Virginia Economic Development Project also offeredto alert Amazon anytime a public records request was filed in relation to the company's agreement with the VEDP "to allow the company to seek a protective order or other appropriate remedy," and "limit disclosure, refuse to disclose, and redact and/or omit portions of materials to the maximum extent permitted by the applicable law."

In addition to the smaller incentives, Amazon is expected to reap more than $2 billion in tax incentives between the two projections.

Outside of tax breaks, cities on the losing end included a wide variety of freebies and hooks in their bids, as The Huffington Post pointed out.

Dallas and Atlanta offered some of the most notable perks, particularly with regards to making transportation easier for Amazon employees.